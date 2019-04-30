Shekel gains against dollar ahead of Fed meet

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and stable against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.50% against the dollar at NIS 3.5998/$ and up 0.03% against the euro at 4.037/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.276% at NIS 3.618/$ from Thursday, before the Passover holiday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.289% at 4.036/€.

The shekel has pushed the dollar just below the psychologically significant NIS 3.60/$ threshold on persistent concerns about a slowdown in the US economy despite the current strong growth. The US Fed begins its meeting today and is expected to keep the dollar interest rate unchanged. Another round of China-US trade talks is also set to commence.

Meanwhile in Israel, Meitav DS chief economist Alex Zabezhinsky has said that there is a good chance that the Bank of Israel will raise the interest rate at its next meeting in May, especially if the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) is especially high.

