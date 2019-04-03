Shekel gains against under pressure dollar

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.57% against the dollar at NIS 3.603/$ and down 0.21% against the euro at 4.051/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% at NIS 3.624/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.344% at 4.059/€.

The dollar is depreciating on global forex markets, as well as against the shekel, and approaching the NIS 3.60/$ threshold, after Morgan Stanley became the latest investment bank to predict that the dollar will depreciate in 2019. Morgan Stanley analysts see the dollar sliding 6% by the end of 2019 on growth concerns.

Morgan Stanley wrote, “We think that the US dollar has peaked for the cycle, will decline more than market expectations and won’t be the portfolio diversifier that conventional wisdom expects it to be.

Morgan Stanley added, “The resultant better equity outlook in the rest of the world relative to the US should also reduce US investors’ repatriation flows, which have supported the US dollar recently.”

The shekel is stronger today ahead of next Monday's rate decision by the Bank of Israel, when some analysts predict that the interest rate will be raised above its current 0.25%.

The shekel is at its strongest against the euro since July 2017. The euro zone is seeing low inflation and is also being hit by the confusion regarding Brexit.

