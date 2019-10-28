Shekel gains ahead of expected US rate cut

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.33% at NIS 3.527/$ and down 0.48% against the euro at NIS 3.915/€.

The Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.454% on Friday at NIS 3.539/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.375% at 3.934/€.

The shekel is strengthening today ahead of an expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which will narrow the interest rate difference between the US dollar and the shekel. It will be significant to hear what the Fed has to say about future rate cuts.

At the same time there is a growing expectation that the Bank of Israel will cut Israel's interest rate from 0.25% to 0.1% when it meets in late November, thus reversing the rate hike from last November. Two of the five members of the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee had wanted to cut the rate already at last month's meeting.

However, Leader Capital Markets macroeconomist Yonatan Katz cautioned in his weekly survey that a Consumer Price Index reading higher than 0.5% in October could delay plans for the rate hike.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019