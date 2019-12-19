Shekel gains as BoI intervention fades

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In after-hours inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.27% against the dollar at NIS 3.484/$ and down 0.22% against the euro at 3.874/€.

This afternoon, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.228% from yesterday, at NIS 3.493/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.295% at NIS 3.883/€.

After depreciating 1.5% against the dollar earlier this month amid foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel aimed at weakening the Israeli currency in order to help exporters, the shekel is again strengthening. The Bank of Israel bought nearly $1.6 billion in foreign currency in October and November and made significant purchases in the first two weeks of December. But that effect is fading and the Bank of Israel will likely have to resume those purchases if the shekel continues to appreciate.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019