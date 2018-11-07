Shekel gains as dollar hit by US midterm results

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.43% against the dollar at NIS 3.674/$ and up 0.24% against the euro at 4.217/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.244% at NIS 3.700/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.410% at 4.206/€.

The shekel is gaining against the dollar, which is weak worldwide after the US midterm election results have brought a split Congress. The Republicans have strengthened their grip on the Senate that the Democrats have taken control of the House of Representatives. A split Congress will inevitably make it more difficult for President Donald Trump to push through his agenda.

