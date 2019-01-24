Shekel gains continue

The shekel is again strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.34% against the dollar at NIS 3.671/$ and down 0.49% against the euro at 4.166/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.190% at NIS 3.683/$ from Tuesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.153% at 4.187/€.

On international forex markets, the US dollar is weaker on continuing trade tensions with China and concerns about lower US growth, while the euro is down on Brexit uncertainties.

In contrast, concerns about falling growth in Israel were slightly eased last week when the Central Bureau of Statistics revised upwards its GDP growth figure for the third quarter of 2018 from 2.1% to 2.3%, on an annualized basis.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019