Shekel gains in wake of US elections

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In evening futures trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.44% at NIS 3.395/$ and down 0.43% against the euro at NIS 3.979/€.

Earlier today, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.176% down from Tuesday at NIS 3.410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.130% lower at NIS 3.996/€.

The shekel is taking the complexities and confusion around the US presidential election results in its stride and has fallen back below the psychologically important NIS 3.40/$ threshold.

Stock markets worldwide are rising and despite confusion and uncertainty a likely picture is emerging of a narrow Joe Biden victory but Republican-held Senate, which has quelled market fears of heavy public spending by a Democratic party presidential administration.

