Shekel gains as Israel relaxes restrictions

The shekel is again strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading the shekel-dollar exchange rate was down 0.27% at NIS 3.506/$ and down 0.22% against the euro at NIS 3.803/€.

Yesterday, set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.255% from Friday at NIS 3.515/$ and the shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.811/€.

Boosted by the ongoing relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Israel as well as market rallies worldwide, the shekel-dollar rate has been trading around NIS 3.50/$ for the first time since early March.

The US Federal Reserve is meeting today and much attention will be paid to how quickly the Fed thinks the US economy can bounce back, on the assumption that the peak of the virus is behind us and that there will be no second spike.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 28, 2020

