Shekel gains strongly against dollar ahead of US rate call

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.63% against the dollar at NIS 3.585/$ and down 0.38% against the euro at 4.028/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.276% at NIS 3.608/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.203% at 4.044/€.

The US Fed continues its meeting today but is not expected to change the dollar interest rate. However, in Israel with inflation on the rise there is a growing body of opinion that the Bank of Israel will raise Israel's interest rate when it next meets on May 20. Meitav DS chief economist Alex Zabezhinsky has said that there is a good chance that the Bank of Israel will raise the interest rate, especially if the April Consumer Price Index (CPI) is especially high.

The shekel has consolidated below the key NIS 3.60/$ threshold and Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman sees the shekel appreciating even further. He said, "Foreign currency is being sold by exporters to pay salaries and taxes and the few buyers is pushing a supply surplus and fall in the dollar. The expectation is that the interest rate gap between the dollar and the shekel will narrow, alongside the fact that shares on global markets are contributing to a fall in demands for purchases by institutions for investing in shares abroad is also contributing to fall in demand for foreign currency. In our estimation the dollar-shekel rate will remain in the NIS 3.56-3.63/$ band in the short term but in the long term we believe the dollar will weaken to the NIS 3.50/$ level.

