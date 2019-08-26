Shekel opens weaker amid global uncertainties

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.37% against the dollar at NIS 3.524/$ and up 0.83% against the euro at 3.918/€.

The Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.397% on Friday at NIS 3.511/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.420% at 3.885/€.

The shekel is weakening amid global economic uncertainties as the US China trade war escalates, and an orderly Brexit agreement seems further away than ever. The euro is strengthening against the dollar and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has even suggested that a global digital currency could replace the dollar as part of a global currency system, which would end the riskier reliance on the US currency.

The Bank of Israel Monetary Committee will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday but Governor Prof. Amir Yaron has already said that there will be no more rate hikes in the foreseeable future, so the rate will remain at 0.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2019

