Shekel rally continues

The shekel is again strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.34% against the dollar at NIS 3.579/$ and down 0.24% against the euro at 4.069/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.305% at NIS 3.591/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.495% at 4.079/€.

The shekel is stronger today and moving towards the key NIS 3.558/$ level. Despite all the international uncertainties, the shekel has been remarkably stable over the past five months against the dollar. Since the beginning of February, the Israeli currency has moved through a narrow trading band of less than 3% between NIS 3.558/$ and NIS 3.66/$. Should the rate fall below NIS 3.558/$, this would be the strongest level for the Israeli currency since April 2018.

