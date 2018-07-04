Shekel rebound continues

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.20% against the dollar at NIS 3.647/$ and down 0.34% against the euro at 4.247/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.164% from Monday's exchange rate at NIS 3.655/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.040% at 4.261/€.

The shekel is strengthening for the second straight day after losing ground last week and trading at its weakest for 14 months against the dollar. The dollar has been strengthening against the world's major currencies for the past three months as investors seek a safe haven on global trade war fears. However, in the past few days there are signs that investors have an increased appetite for risk.

In any event, the Israeli economy seems strong with annual GDP growth above 4% and the security situation on the Gaza border stabilizing.

Trading on foreign currency markets will be thin today as the US celebrates the July 4 Independence holiday.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018