Shekel rebounds against dollar

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.22% against the dollar at NIS 3.490/$ and down 0.09% against the euro at 3.893/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.633% from Friday, at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% higher, at NIS 3.896/€.

The shekel has depreciated 1.5% against the dollar over the past week amid foreign currency purchases by the Bank of Israel aimed at weakening the Israeli currency in order to help exporters. That effect seems to have waned while foreign currency investors may have been influenced by the $2 billion acquisition of AI chip developer Habana Labs by Intel. 60% of the company is owned by its Israeli founders, senior executives and employees - thus the exit is likely to bring about demand for shekels for the purchase.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 0.4% in November.. Inflation is running at 0.3% over the past 12 month, well below the Bank of Israel's annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

