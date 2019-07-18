Shekel resumes gains despite falling inflation

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and stable against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.16% against the dollar at NIS 3.535/$ and down 0.02% against the euro at 3.973/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.541/$ from Tuesday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.060% at 4.009/€.

The shekel continues to trade at its strongest levels for 15 months against the dollar and below the key NIS 4/€. Last week the Bank of Israel reiterated its forecast of an interest rate hike during the current quarter of 2019. However, the June Consumer Price Index reading of minus 0.6%, a much bigger fall than expected, means inflation over the past 12 months has fallen below the 1%-3% target range, and makes the chances of a rate hike this quarter much less likely.

On world markets the dollar is weaker on low US Treasury yields, disappointing housing data and growing tensions in the US-China trade talks.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019