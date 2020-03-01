Shekel sharply weaker as markets plunge

The shekel is has been sharply weakening against the dollar and against the euro. In futures contracts the shekel exchange rate is up 0.72% against the dollar at NIS 3.492/$ and up 0.82% against the euro at NIS 3.851/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.961% from Thursday at NIS 3.467/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 1.612% at NIS 3.8196/€.

Markets worldwide have been plunging on fears of a global coronavirus epidemic as more and more countries report a growing number of cases. Seven cases have been found in Israel.

After losing 7.1% last week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index was trading down a further 1.83% at 1572.45 points in late morning trading today.

Leader Capital Markets macroeconomist Yonatan Katz sees the shekel likely to continue to lose ground if the global market falls continue. He wrote, "Activities by Israeli institutional bodies are an important factor influencing the shekel. In 2019, these institutions sold $7.8 billion in foreign currency and supported the appreciation of the shekel. These sales stemmed mainly from the rise in the value of the shares they held abroad. This year the opposite effect is expected. Sharp falls in overseas markets is expected to support demand for $5-10 billion in foreign currency. It's likely that this effect was already felt in the foreign currency market last week."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020 .