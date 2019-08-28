Shekel slips against dollar ahead of rate call

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and stable against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.21% against the dollar at NIS 3.527/$ and up 0.06% against the euro at 3.912/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.5200/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.043% at 3.9099/€.

Later today the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee will announce its interest rate decision for September. Until a few weeks ago the Bank of Israel had been expected to raise the rate from 0.25%. But concerns that the world is moving towards a recession caused Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron to issue an exceptional statement, making it clear that there would be no rate hike in the near future.

Now the talk is of a rate cut even though at 0.25%, Israel's interest rate is well below the dollar rate. Meitav DS chief economist Alex Zabezhinsky said in his weekly macroeconomic review. "It is doubtful that the Bank of Israel will cut the rate at this week's meeting but the message is expected to change. A rate cut is possible later this year."

