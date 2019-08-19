Shekel slips further on weak growth data

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.13% against the dollar at NIS 3.546/$ and up 0.26% against the euro at 3.935/€.

The Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.625% on Friday at NIS 3.541/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.043% at 3.925/€.

At the beginning of last week the shekel was strengthening and on the way to NIS 3.45/$ after Goldman Sachs issued a forecast entitled "The Unstoppable Shekel." But the Israeli currency has been stopped, for the time being. Firstly by lower than July's lower than expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading of minus 0.3%, which leaves inflation over the last 12 months at 0.5%, well below the Bank of Israel's annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

Next week, the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee will announce the interest rate for September. However, Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron has already made it clear that there will be no rate hike in the near future.

