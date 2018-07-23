search
Front > News

Shekel starts week stronger against dollar

Shekel Photo: ASAP Creative
23 Jul, 2018 11:51
שלח תגובה במיילSimon Griver

President Trump's comments on the strength of the dollar have weakened the US currency worldwide.

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and weakening against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.58% against the dollar at NIS 3.626/$ and up 0.12% against the euro at 4.250/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% at NIS 3.647/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.224% at 4.245/€.

The dollar is weaker on international forex markets after President Donald Trump complained about the strength of the US currency. He blamed the US Federal Reserve for its tight monetary policies and manipulative forex trading by the EU and China.

Last week, the shekel gained as inflation returned to the government's 1%-3% target range after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in June. This will allow the Bank of Israel to raise the interest rate above the historic low of 0.1%, where it has remained since March 2015.

The Israeli economy remains strong with the Central Bureau of Statistics last week revising first quarter growth rate estimates up to 4.7% (from 4.5%) on an annualized basis.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 23, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Shekel Photo: ASAP Creative
Shekel Photo: ASAP Creative
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018