Shekel strengthens as hope for Gaza deal rises

The shekel has strengthened following the response of Hamas to the peace plan for the Gaza Strip sponsored by US President Donald Trump. Delegations from Israel,, Hamas, and the US are due in Cairo to iron out the details of implementation of the plan. According to Trump, Israel has agreed the line for the first stage of a withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and has also agreed to pause offensive operations in the territory.

The representative rates against both the US dollar and the euro actually rose on Friday, with the shekel-dollar rate up 0.27% at 3.315 and the shekel-euro rate up 0.28%, at 3.8914, but weakened on Friday, but following Trump’s optimistic post regarding Hamas’s consent to the release of the Israeli hostages it has held for two years, the shekel rallied, and the rates are currently 3.291 against the dollar, down 0.66% from Friday’s representative rate, and 3.8688 against the euro, down 0.32%.

