Shekel stronger despite Gaza tensions

The shekel is again strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In late morning inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.24% against the dollar at NIS 3.681/$ and down 0.29% against the euro at 4.181/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.216% at NIS 3.690/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.240% at 4.193/€.

The shekel is stronger today despite the escalation on the Gaza border and the tensions on the Syrian border earlier this week. The shekel continues appreciating despite concerns that Bank of Israel will not be able to implement its planned interest rate hikes - a rate hike to 0.5% in the third quarter of 2019, followed by three more hikes in 2020 to 1.25% - and narrow the interest rate gap with the US dollar. This is because inflation ended 2018 at just 0.8%, below the Bank of Israel's annual target range of between 1% and 3%.

On international forex markets, the US dollar is slightly weaker on continuing trade tensions with China and lower expectations on growth.

