Shekel stronger following Gaza ceasefire

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and stable against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.42% against the dollar at NIS 3.586/$ and down 0.02% against the euro at 4.018/€.

On Friday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% from Thursday's rate at NIS 3.601$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.345% at 4.019/€.

Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman said, "Exporters are selling foreign currency for salary and tax payments and this has halted the strengthening of the dollar on Israeli forex markets as has news of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas."

Meitav DS chief economist Alex Zabezhinsky has found another reason for the strengthening of the shekel, when he observes that data indicate that the Israeli economy grew 5% in the first quarter of 2019.

