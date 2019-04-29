Shekel stronger on US slowdown concerns

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.37% against the dollar at NIS 3.615/$ and down 0.22% against the euro at 4.038/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.387% on Thursday before the final Passover holiday at NIS 3.628$ from Wednesday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.158% at 4.047/€.

After weakening for several days in thin trading at the end of the Passover holiday, the Israeli currency is making gains as global markets return to full throttle after the Easter-Passover break. The dollar is weaker on world markets despite strong first quarter data on concerns of a future slowdown. The euro, which like sterling is still suffering from Brexit uncertainty, is trading at 22 month lows against the shekel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2019

