Shekel weakening as depreciation seen continuing

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.43% against the dollar at NIS 3.743/$ and up 0.12% against the euro at 4.260/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.294% at NIS 3.727/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.094% at 4.255/€.

Prico Risk Management and Investments CEO Yossi Fraiman said, "At the moment, many forex traders are continuing to realize handsome profits at the dollars hits back at the NIS 3.74-3.78/$ range. There is no change in our estimate that the short term movement for the moment of over-demand should support pro-dollar movement although the structure of the current account and supply surplus as well as weakness in the raw materials market should support the robustness of the shekel."

He added, "Sterling has fallen to a 20-month low after the cancelation of the vote in the British parliament on the terms for the UK's exit from the EU. There is concern at the domino effect in trade between Europe and the UK will lead to the strengthening of the dollar against the euro and also against the shekel."

