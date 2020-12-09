Shekel weakens after BoI intervention

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel was up 0.14% against the dollar at NIS 3.253/$ and up 0.12% against the euro at NIS 3.941/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.746% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.248/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.656% lower, at NIS 3.936/€.

The Bank of Israel intervened in foreign exchange trading yesterday to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in attempts to weaken the shekel after the shekel-dollar exchange rate fell below NIS 3.25/$, for the first time since July 2008. The Bank of Israel has bought over $17 billion in foreign currency since the start of the year, yet the shekel remains strong.

The shekel's recent gains stem mainly from the dollar's weakness on international markets. Investors see the end of the Covid-19 crisis and are leaving safe haven currencies like the dollar for higher-risk investments.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 9, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020