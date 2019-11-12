Shekel weakens on Gaza escalation

The foreign exchange market was volatile at the opening this morning, against the background of the worsening of the security situation after the IDF killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza last night and Islamic Jihad responded with rocket attacks on Israel. The shekel-dollar jumped 0.5% to NIS 3.516/$ at the start of trading. It has since fallen back a little, and is now 0.34% above yesterday's representative rate, at NIS 3.5110/$. The shekel-euro rate is up 0.33%, at NIS 3.8725/€.

Trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is fairly stable. The Tel Aviv 25 Index is currently down 0.18%, at 1,657.28 points. Bezeq is up 0.74% after the minister of communications gave approval yesterday for the takeover of Bezeq parent company B Communications by Searchlight Capital Partners and the Fuhrer family. Israel Chemical sis up 1.89%; Migdal is down 2.4%; and Cellcom is down 2%.

