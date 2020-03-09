Shekel weakens sharply against euro

The foreign currency market is turbulent, with the shekel weakening again the main currencies, while the euro is strengthening against the dollar. The market storm was started by the fall in the price of oil, which has plummeted 30% to a 30-year low, after OPEC decided to end it pact with Russia.

The shekel-euro exchange rate is up 1.8% to NIS 3.932/€, and the dollar-euro exchange rate is up 1% to $1.128/€. The Japanese yen, regarded as a safe haven, has slid 2.5% against the dollar.

The alliance between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia has collapsed, following the failure of talks for an agreement on cutting production.

The yield on ten-year US treasury bonds is down to 0.52%, while the price of gold has soared to $1,700, a seven-year high. Futures in New York are down by over 4%, after a 6% fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Commenting on the state of the financial markets, Leumi Capital Markets head of market strategy Kobi Levi says, "In our opinion, the main factor causing the weakening of the shekel in recent weeks is sales of shares on the stock market, plus the trend towards risk aversion because of concern about a local and global economic slowdown. I can say that the shekel has weakened less than expected and by less than past changes, probably because of Israel's inclusion at the end of the month in the World Government Bond Index (WGBI). This supports the shekel, because foreign concerns have to buy shekel bonds and shekels."

Levi adds that the euro's gain against the dollar was a correction of the euro's weakness in recent weeks. "Two weeks ago, the dollar-euro exchange rate was $1.12/€, slightly lower than the current rate. At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Europe was expected to be one of the main victims of the slowdown in China, and the euro therefore weakened substantially. Now that the US and 100 other countries have been added to those affected, and it is obvious that the damage caused by the virus cannot be limited to a specific economy, a correction in the dollar-euro rate is occurring. To this should be added last week's interest rate cut in the US, which was unexpected and exceptional, as well as the fact that the interest rate in Europe has not fallen, but is expected to do so later," he says

