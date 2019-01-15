Shekel weaker ahead of Dec CPI

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and firm against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.33% against the dollar at NIS 3.669/$ and down 0.01% against the euro at 4.192/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% at NIS 3.657/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.936% at 4.192/€.

At 6.30pm the Central Bureau of Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index for December. Economists predict a 0.2% fall following the decrease in the price of fuel.

