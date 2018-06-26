Shekel weaker as trade war concerns persist

Israel's economic strength makes it unlikely, according to market sources that the shekel will weaken much further.
The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.28% against the dollar at NIS 3.626/$ and up 0.29% against the euro at 4.237/€.
Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.616/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.192% at 4.224/€.
As US-China trade war fears persist, the dollar remains at 11-month highs against most major currencies, although it has slipped today against the euro.
The Israeli economy remains robust with annual GDP growth of over 4%. This economic strength makes it unlikely, according to market sources that the shekel will weaken much further. With annual inflation at 0.8%, near the government target of 1%-3%, there is growing confidence that the Bank of Israel will be able to raise interest rates above the historic low of 0.1% in the final quarter of the year thus closing the interest gap with the US.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 26, 2018
