Shekel weaker as trade war concerns persist

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and against the euro. In afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.28% against the dollar at NIS 3.626/$ and up 0.29% against the euro at 4.237/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.616/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.192% at 4.224/€.

As US-China trade war fears persist, the dollar remains at 11-month highs against most major currencies, although it has slipped today against the euro.

The Israeli economy remains robust with annual GDP growth of over 4%. This economic strength makes it unlikely, according to market sources that the shekel will weaken much further. With annual inflation at 0.8%, near the government target of 1%-3%, there is growing confidence that the Bank of Israel will be able to raise interest rates above the historic low of 0.1% in the final quarter of the year thus closing the interest gap with the US.

