Shekel weaker despite easing of security tensions

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar and stable against the euro even though the tensions on the border with Gaza have eased. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is up 0.38% against the dollar at NIS 3.631/$ and down 0.04% against the euro at 4.093/€.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% at NIS 3.617/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.173% at 4.095/€.

The shekel is weakening today against the dollar despite the easing of the security tensions along the Gaza border. The dollar is stronger on global markets as US Treasury bond yields improve.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019