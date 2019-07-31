Sheryl Sandberg to hold Tel Aviv public meetup

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, the number two after CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the social media tech giant, will participate in a meetup in Tel Aviv on August 14 during her visit to Israel. The meeting is open to the public but registration is required and only those subsequently sent an invitation will be able to attend the event. The Facebook page for the event says that demand has been so huge that registration is already closed.

Sandberg is one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley and having served as Facebook COO since 2008. Sandberg is a former VP at Google and served on the board of Disney and as chief of staff for former US Secretary of the Treasury Lawrence Summers. She is influential in women's empowerment and has co-written two bestselling books "Lean in: Women, Work and the Will to Lead" and "Option B" about the grief following the sudden death of her husband Dave Goldberg.

Sandberg has not visited Israel for many years and this summer's visit is billed as a 'family' visit. While in Israel, she will open Facebook's new space in its Tel Aviv Rothschild Boulevard offices called Playground, for startups, developers, communities and NGOs and make Facebook's work methods accessible to them. Playground will offer training and events. Facebook will also launch a support program for startups working in the consumer markets, focusing on swift global growth. The program will have four study tracks: product management; marketing; management; and development.

