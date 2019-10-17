Shikun & Binui reports delay on Texas toll road

Israeli construction and infrastructure company Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it expects an additional delay of several months in completing the Houston, Texas toll lanes project in which has a 21.6% stake. The company says that some of the delay was due to factors outside of its control such as weather conditions.

Consequently, Shikun & Binui, controlled by Nati Saidoff, expects reduced profits from the project and will record a loss of $12-16 million in its third quarter financial results.

Shikun & Binui is acting as the building contractor for the project, which when completed next year will bring the company revenue from tolls until 2068.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2019

