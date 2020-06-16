Shikun & Binui to oust CEO Eyal Lapidot

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) CEO Eyal Lapidot is set to leave the company after just one year in the job due to dissatisfaction with his performance by controlling shareholder Nati Saidoff and chairman of the board Tamir Cohen.

Lapidot has been summoned by the board to a hearing, which will take place in the coming few days.

Lapidot was lured to Israel's largest construction, infrastructure and development company with options amounting to 5% of Shikun & Binui worth close to NIS 200 million. However, if Lapidot is forced to leave now he is unlikely to be able to exercise most of the options.

Before joining Shikun & Binui, Lapidot had served as CEO of The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) and prior to that Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) CEO.

