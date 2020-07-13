Shikun & Binui wins Intelligence Corps Negev base tender

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) has won the tender for constructing the IDF's new intelligence compound at Likit in the Negev. The project is on a PFI (private finance initiative) basis, and the company will finance, plan, construct, operate and maintain the compound for 26 years, at a total cost of billions of shekels.

The Intelligence Corps compound at Likit is the last and most complex of the tenders that the Ministry of Defense has issued in the process of moving IDF bases southwards. Three bidders reached the final stage of the tender: Electra-Minrav, Shapir, and Shikun & Binui. The winning company is expected to complete financial closing and the planning of the project by the end of 2021.

The intelligence compound will stretch over 2,500 dunams (625 acres), and will be constructed next to the Omer industrial park.

From 2026, most Intelligence Corps units will serve at the base - some 12,000 soldiers, about 5,000 of them serving in the career army.

Shikun & Binui is controlled by Naty Saidoff. Its share price is up by about 8% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this morning.

