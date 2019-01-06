Shira Greenberg named Treasury chief economist

The government today approved the proposal by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon to appoint Shira Greenberg as chief economist in the Ministry of Finance. Greenberg will replace Yoel Naveh, who retired last May. Her appointment will double the representation of women in the Ministry of Finance's narrow management forum, which also numbers nine men.

Since 2008, Greenberg has served in various positions at the Ministry of Finance. Since 2015, she has been a senior deputy to director of budgets. Her designated replacement in that role is Amir Reshef, currently head of the energy division in the budgets department.

Greenberg, 39, holds a BA in mathematics and economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MA in economics from Tel Aviv University, both summa cum laude.

"I congratulate Shira Greenberg on her appointment to the post," Kahlon said, "I am sure that her rich experience will contribute greatly to the work of the division, and that she will lead the Chief Economist's Division to significant achievements, and I wish her success in the job."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 6, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019