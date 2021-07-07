Shlomit Weiss moves back to Intel

After four years at Mellanox-Nvidia, veteran development manager Shlomit Weiss is returning to Intel as senior VP and co-general manager of the company's Design Engineering Group (DEG). Weiss will focus on development of chips for personal computing.

Weiss will work alongside Sunil Shenoy, who was appointed vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group in January, and who will manage development of chips for datacenters.

The two appointments are part of a move by Intel's new CEO Pat Gelsinger to bring back senior people who have left in recent years, and to position Israelis in the company's top management team. Daniel Benatar, who was manager of Intel's Fab 28 in Kiryat Gat, is now vice president of the global Technology and Manufacturing group. Benatar and Weiss are thus key players in Intel's drive to make up the global shortage of electronic components for computers and telephones.

The last Israeli to serve in a senior position in Intel's personal computing division was Mooly (Shmuel) Eden, who was business manager of the unit and a vice president until he retired in 2015. Eden left Intel when Brian Krzanich was appointed CEO of the company, a year after the departure of Dedi (David) Perlmutter, who, as a senior VP and general manager of Intel's Mobility Group, was the most senior Israeli at Intel at the time.

Weiss left Intel in 2017 for the position of senior VP for development of network communications chips at Mellanox, an Israeli company founded by former Intel employees which was acquired by Nvidia last year.

Weiss is one of the most prominent chip development managers in the world, with over 32 years' experience in the field, most of them spent at Intel. She led the development of the Intel Core dual core processors in Israel and the development of the Skylake processor series, and managed the datacenters networking field.

Intel's personal computing division is the fastest growing group in the company, with annual revenue of $30 billion. The shortage of chips for products such as PCs and tablets is one of its main concerns. Intel holds about 80% of the market for chips for personal computing.

"I am thrilled to return to the place that had been my home for 28 years, where I grew and developed professionally, as a manager and as a person," Weiss said. "I have been following Intel’s Pat Gelsinger, charting a new, bold strategy for the company, which I believe will accelerate the company’s leadership. I will devote my energy to ensuring Intel continues to lead in hardware and chips."

