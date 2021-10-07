Shlomo Artzi buys Tel Aviv home for NIS 14m

Israeli singer-songwriter Shlomo Artzi has bought a house in Tel Aviv's Tzahala neighborhood for NIS 14 million. The 125 square meter house is in a 750 square meter lot on Haparsa Street. The deal was brokered by real estate agent Rafi Kalina (who refused to confirm details about the deal).

The houses in the upmarket neighborhood in northeast Tel Aviv were built in the 1950s. Prominent real estate deals in Tzahala over the past year have seen a house on Tzahal Street sold for NIS 8.5 million and a house on Amnon VeTamar Street sold for NIS 12 million (according to the Madlan website).

Artzi's new neighbors in Tzahala include President Isaac Herzog (when he is not in his official Jerusalem residence), former head of the Israel Bar Adv. Shlomo Cohen and senior figures in the Israeli business world.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 7, 2021

