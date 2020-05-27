search
Shufersal profit up 88% in Q1

Shufersal
27 May, 2020 17:34
Israel's largest retail chain was boosted by consumer spending on food and household goods due to the coronavirus crisis.

Israel's largest supermarket retail chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) report strong results for the first quarter of 2020, boosted by consumer spending on food and household goods during the Covid-19 crisis.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 3.73 billion, up 18% from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Net profit in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 90 million, up 88% from the first quarter of 2020.

