Shufersal profit up 88% in Q1

Israel's largest supermarket retail chain Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) report strong results for the first quarter of 2020, boosted by consumer spending on food and household goods during the Covid-19 crisis.

Revenue in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 3.73 billion, up 18% from the corresponding quarter of 2019. Net profit in the first quarter of 2020 was NIS 90 million, up 88% from the first quarter of 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 27, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020