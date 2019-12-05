Shufersal recalls over 20 pasta products

Shufersal is recalling over twenty of its private brand pasta products because of a suspected infestation of microscopic insects. The retail chain called on the public not to consume products on a list of types of pasta in various forms: cannelloni, spaghetti, and lasagne. Insects were found in a number of packaged own brand pasta products imported by Shufersal from Italy with expiry dates up to September 2021.

Shufersal is removing the products from its shelves and telling consumers who bought these products to contact the company in order to receive a refund.

