Singapore Airlines moving toward Tel Aviv flights

Singapore Airlines is moving forward on plans to launch flights between Singapore and Tel Aviv. Sources inform "Walla" that representatives of the Asian carrier have been in Tel Aviv looking for a hotel where its crew can stay overnight - no simple task considering the high occupancy rates and even higher prices in the city.

Israel and Singapore have had a bilateral aviation agreement for many years and Israeli government figures have been pressing the carrier to begin flights to Israel but to no avail. However, over the past year Singapore Airlines has seen major rivals Cathay Pacific, Hainan Airlines and Air India all successfully establish profitable routes between Tel Aviv and Asia. The big loser in all this could be El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL), which previously has a monopoly on Israeli flights direct to India and the Far East.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018