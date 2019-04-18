Sisense develops data platform for Eurovision fans

Are you a Eurovision Song Contest addict? Do you know the last time Germany won the competition? Are you excited that Lithuania has publicized its song? If so, you are likely to take an interest in the next competition. For the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv next month, Israeli business intelligence and analytics startup Sisense has developed a system that makes a lot of interesting information about the contest accessible to surfers, using the vast amount of data gathered over the decades during which the contest has been held.

Through Sisense's Eurovision Song Contest platform surfers can select any of the countries participating in the competition and receive a visual mapping of data. These data include answers to questions such as how many times each country finished in first and second place in the Eurovision Song Contest, the most recent year in which it won first place, the most frequent language of the winning songs, what place the country finished each year, and so forth.

The platform also analyzes the voting patterns and provides insights about the countries for which each country customarily votes, rated according to the total number of points given to the countries over the years. It also examines which countries usually vote for the country that the user chose to examine. The user can see whether there is reciprocity between countries in their voting patterns towards each other.

According to Sisense's analysis, Israel usually gets points from Mediterranean Europe and Scandinavia. The country that has given Israel the most points over the years is France. France, the UK, Switzerland, Germany, and Finland have aggregately given Israel 23% of all the points it received during all of the years in which Israel participated in the Eurovision Song Contest. The country that got the most points from Israel over the years was Sweden, followed by France, the UK, Russia, and Spain. Israel has never given Albania a single point in the competition.

Sisense VP strategic growth Guy Levy-Yurista said, "The quantity of information gathered from all of the competitions is enormous and getting larger every year. As in any field, the infinite quantity of information makes it difficult to see what is important. It is necessary to get the most out of the data, and as an analytics company, we took on this challenge."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 18, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019