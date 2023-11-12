Six civilians seriously injured by Hezbollah missile

An Israeli civilian has been mortally wounded and five more seriously injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon. The civilians, including workers from the Israel Electric Corp. (IEC) repairing power lines and a farmer working in a chicken coop were in the region around Moshav Dovev on the Lebanese border. The injured were taken by Magen David Adom and army rescue forces to Ziv Hospital in Safed.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and the IDF artillery returned fire to the location from where the anti-tank missile was launched. The IDF also destroyed other rocket launchers in Lebanon. Hezbollah issued a false claim that it had hit soldiers installing surveillance equipment.

Sirens have been sounding in various locations along the northern border today including the Western Galilee.

Following reports from the north the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) main indices fell sharply, although the falls have since moderated.

