Six dead in Jerusalem attack

Six people were killed this morning in a shooting attack at Ramot Junction in north Jerusalem. Four of the victims were pronounced dead immediately, while two died of their wounds shortly afterwards in hospital. At least eleven others have been receiving treatments for wounds of varying severity.

Two terrorists, who came from villages on the West Bank, were shot dead at the site. IDF forces have surrounded several villages on the outskirts of Ramallah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the site of the attack, "We are in an intense war against terrorism on several fronts. I send my condolences to the families of those killed, and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. A pursuit is taking place in the villages from which the terrorists came, which have been surrounded. The terrorists were killed by a haredi soldier from the Hashmonaim division.

"We shall destroy Hamas and free all our hostages. This morning, in Judea and Samaria, we unfortunately did not thwart the attack. I call on the legal system to join the war on terror."

Hamas and Islamic Jihad issued statements welcoming the attack.

