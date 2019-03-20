Skoda expands collaboration with Israeli startups

Carmaker Skoda plans expanding its cooperation with Israeli car-tech startups, the company reported in its 2018 summary. The company's Digilab center in Tel Aviv, which was opened in 2017 in partnership with Champion Motors, is currently collaborating with 13 Israeli startups in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity and vehicle sensors.

Skoda illustrates this strategic focus with three examples. Anagog specializes in developing and applying artificial intelligence in the context of mobility. The Israeli startup uses software to analyse customer behaviour in certain situations, understand it and, for example, navigate motorists to the next available parking space.

Chakratec is working on electric car charging stations with energy storage devices based on a flywheel concept that offers an almost unlimited number of deep charge and discharge cycles. This will enable charging stations to be installed in remote locations in the future.

UVeye is working on technology in the form of a camera that scans the underbody of a vehicle to detect any damage, which is very useful in the production and quality control departments.

