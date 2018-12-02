Skoda partners with three more Israeli startups

Skoda's Digilab development center in Tel Aviv has formed partnerships with three more Israeli startups: Chakratec, Anagog and UVeye. Digilab was opened last year by Skoda in partnership with Champion Motors.

Chakratec has developed an innovative kinetic energy storage technology, with unlimited high-power charge and discharge cycles. By Boosting and stabilizing the power grid, Chakratec is enabling the deployment of fast charging stations - practically anywhere, with no need to upgrade the infrastructure and by that reducing the economic risk of the fast charging stations roll-out. Since it is a mechanical and not a chemical battery, it is also totally green and environmentally friendly.

In July 2018, Škoda acquired a stake in Israeli startup Anagog. Anagog processes data from more than 100 smartphone apps with up to 10 million monthly active users by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and then works out mobility patterns. With the use of this technology, Škoda AUTO DigiLab wants to offer services such as recommendations for parking spots. In cooperation with Anagog, Škoda AUTO wants to provide best dealership experience and personalized insurance to its customers.

Škoda is also collaborating with UVeye, which uses a 360-degree camera to scan the body, undercarriage and tires for damage and anomalies, producing a high-resolution 3D image within seconds. UVeye has significant potential to ensure vehicle safety in the vehicle return process at dealers, maintenance, car rental or leasing companies and is soon to be operating in the Czech Republic. Škoda AUTO is also considering testing this technology on its production line to spot defects or anomalies before reaching consumers.

Škoda AUTO Chief Digital Officer Andre Wehner said, “With our increased engagement in Israel, we are getting a good starting position for access to future technologies. We find there technologies with a high degree of maturity, which we test through strategic partnerships. That way, we implement the best and most innovative mobility solutions, providing a real value to our customers.”

To mark the importance Israel has for future technologies within the brand, Škoda said, the world premiere of the all-new compact Škoda SCALA will be hosted in Tel Aviv on December 6.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2018

