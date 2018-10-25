Sky and Space Global ready to deploy nanosatellite network

Sky and Space Global Ltd (ASX: SAS) a New Space UK company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) of the Pearls satellite, which now allows the company to immediately proceed with assembly and integration of the nanosatellite network, the company announced. The CDR process was undertaken by global aerospace construction partner GomSpace (SS: GOMX) a European based, Nasdaq-listed contractor, specializing in the construction and testing of bespoke nanosatellites.

SAS will deploy a constellation of 200 highly sophisticated nanosatellites over the Equatorial Belt. SAS says that the network of nanosatellites will provide around the clock affordable voice, data, instant messaging, M2M and IoT communications, enabling SAS to implement its vision to provide communication services to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

SAS says its services will also bring to the equatorial region a huge range of life saving and other services, including search and rescue, disaster management, emergency response, security alarms and recreational tracking. This is in addition to many other services including cellphone applications, offshore communications, smart farming, interactive TV, airplane, vessel and animal tracking, water and electric metering, grid monitoring and ATM.

“We have successfully completed the CDR with GomSpace, reaching another milestone and remaining on track for next year’s planned launch,” says Meir Moalem, co-founder, managing director and CEO at SAS. He added that the positive results from the CDR validate the company’s technology, supports its strategy aimed at achieving the goal of providing connectivity to remote geographical locations.

Once construction and integration are complete, the nano-satellites will then pass through additional technical assessments and testing including a final acceptance test before launch. This represents an important milestone for SAS and signifies the next step in implementing its business model for providing reliable and affordable connectivity services to individuals and businesses in remote geographies.

Sky and Space Global Ltd successfully launched its first three nanosatellites, the ‘3 Diamonds’, into space in June 2017 and is preparing for the launch of a constellation of 200 more nanosatellites by 2020. Sky and Space Global Ltd owns 100% of Sky and Space Global (UK) Limited.

Sky and Space Global was founded by three Israelis: Moalem, Meidad Pariente, CTO, and Yonatan Sharma, VP Business Development. The company's operations are managed from Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2018

