Smart car VC fund Maniv Mobility closes $100m fund

Israeli smart car venture capital fund Maniv Mobility has announced that it has closed its second venture fund with $100 million. The fund includes commitments from 12 companies in the automotive and transportation sectors including Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, Aptiv, BMW i Ventures, Hyundai Motor Group, Lear Corp, LG Electronics, Shell Ventures, Valeo, Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, and Israeli car importer Carasso Motors.

Maniv says it will invest in startups focusing on data and connectivity, digital and electric mobility platforms, autonomous and autonomous-enabling technologies.

Maniv has invested in 27 Israeli smart car companies including Arbe Robotics, Bipi, Cognata, Hailo Technologies, Intuition Robotics, Nauto, Oryx Vision, Otonomo, Phantom Auto, Revel Transit and Upstream Security.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 9, 2019

