Social network advice app co Wisdo raises $11m

Israeli social network advice app startup Wisdo has raised $11m in seed funding from Intel Capital and angel investors. In the words of the Tel Aviv-based company, "Learn from people who've been there. Connect with people who've walked your path and share your own helpful advice."

The company was founded by media and tech industry veterans CEO Boaz Gaon and president Ido Jonathan Engel. Gaon is the son of the late Israeli businessman Benjamin Gaon, who died 10 years ago of cancer of the pancreas.

Gaon told "Techcrunch" “Wisdo grew out of my own personal experience when my father was diagnosed with cancer - I had no experience with cancer and there was no ‘map’ for what I should do next, no one to give me direction.

He added, “I also understood that this could not possibly be true: there had to be many millions of people who had lived through this exact situation and who could help guide me - I just needed to find them. This was the seed of Wisdo - connecting people around these experiences, finding the everyday wisdom that we all need, sharing the earned wisdom that we all have, building a map for life’s emotional challenges, and giving people insight into what happens next.”

Wisdo provides an app designed to match individuals and groups around shared life experiences, rather than shared friends or interests. The app connects people by using their patented algorithm to pair users through their life experiences.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2018

