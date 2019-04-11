SoftBank leads $300m round in Lemonade

Japanese corporation SoftBank has led a further financing round in Lemonade, the artificial intelligence-based online property and casualty insurance company founded by Israeli entrepreneurs Shai Wininger and Daniel Schreiber. The $300 million round is one of the largest ever in Israel's tech industry, and brings the total amount raised by Lemonade since it was founded in 2015 to $480 million. Apart from SoftBank Group, the participants in the round are German insurance and financial services company Allianz, venture capital firms General Catalyst and Thrive Capital, Google's venture capital arm GV, and crowdfunding platform OurCrowd, all existing investors in Lemonade.

The current, D round comes less than a year after the company's previous financing round in which it raised $120 million, also led by SoftBank. The proceeds of the current round, which are subject to regulatory approval in the US, are expected to be transferred to Lemonade's account during the second quarter. They will mainly be used for expansion of the company's activity from the US to Europe. Lemonade set up an office in Amsterdam last year to coordinate its European business. The company is not at present revealing in which countries it will launch its product.

Lemonade will also use the money raised to expand its workforce. The company currently employees about 170 people, a number expected to grow into the hundreds within a year. Lemonade needs the large financing round, Wininger told "Globes", because "doing insurance is expensive, and we want to build a substantial company, a global brand, and, for the first time since insurance was invented, our intention is to build a company that its customers will love."

Wininger talks about high aspirations, but he says that Lemonade has no plans for a flotation at this stage, and is currently focused on growth, with the support of the finance raised. On reports of Lemonade's losses, and that they amounted to $15 million in 2017, Wininger says, "The company could be profitable, but we don’t want it to be profitable. In order to be profitable, it would have to stop growing.

"The financing round will be used for three things: very significant geographical expansion, and development of new products and new technologies, with the aim of creating a process that users will love. The fact that it's possible to buy insurance, submit a claim, and receive the money within seconds, and all via a telephone, is a significant experience that we have succeeded in creating," he adds.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2019

