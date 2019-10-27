Software update solutions co JFrog plans New York IPO

Netanya-based JFrog, a developer of software updating solutions, has begun the process of an initial public offering (IPO) in New York. The company has held meetings with investment banks with the aim of putting together a prospectus for an IPO next year.

JFrog was founded in 2008 by Shlomi Ben Haim (CEO), Yoav Landman (CTO) and Frederic Simon. Over the years, it has raised some $220 million. Its most recent fund-raising round took place a year ago, when it raised $165 million. The round was led by US venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners. Among the company's other investors are Spark Capital, Geodesic Capital, Gemini Israel, Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, and Vintage Investment Partners.

Ben Haim told "Globes" in the past: "Software updates need to flow like water in a pipe. This is the company's mission, based on the revolutionary Liquid Software vision that we are leading. Software updates must flow at any time, in any place, with minimum effort, and securely. Our Enterprise+ solution facilitates continuous software updates, and we are determined to be the company behind every software update in the world."

In response to the report, JFrog stated that it did not comment on rumors.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019