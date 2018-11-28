South Korea to procure IAI missile defense radar systems

South Korea is to buy two more Green Pine early warning missile defense radar systems from Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) unit ELTA, the country's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) procurement agency has reported. The deal is worth $292 million.

The improved Block C radar systems have a detection range of up to 800 kilometers compared with the 600 kilometer detection range of the systems deployed by the South Korean military back in 2009. Reports from South Korea say that the new systems will be delivered and deployed in the early 2020s.

The new system will be able to, "identify and track ballistic missiles from a remote distance shortly after launch," the DAPA said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2018

